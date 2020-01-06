American Red Cross is giving you a chance to go to the Super Bowl

Office.
- - want a chance to go to miami fo- the super bowl?
You may - have an opportunity of a- lifetime thanks to american red- cross.- american red cross wants to kic- off their 2020 campaign in a- big way due to lack of blood- donations over the holidays.- if you give blood from now unti- january 19th, you have a shot a- winning two tickets to the supe- bowl, an entry to the - official nfl tailgate, tickets- to super bowl experience at the- miami beach convention center,- round-trip airfare to - miami, three-night hotel- accommodations at the alexander- plus a $500 gift card for - expenses.