Tahoe Firefighter Battling Wildfires In Australia

Tahoe Firefighter Battling Wildfires In AustraliaDave Soldavini was pictured holding a baby kangaroo.
Australia commits billions to wildfire recovery fund [Video]Australia commits billions to wildfire recovery fund

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government was committing an extra 2 billion Australian dollars to help communities recover from deadly wildfires. Mr Morrison said the funds were in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Toddler Son Accepts Medal On Behalf Of Killed Australian Firefighter [Video]Toddler Son Accepts Medal On Behalf Of Killed Australian Firefighter

A volunteer firefighter killed battling wildfires in Australia received one of the service’s highest honors. CNN reports the person receiving the honor on his behalf during the funeral was his..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

