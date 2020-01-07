Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Does Timothée Chalamet Look Like Young Bob Dylan

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Does Timothée Chalamet Look Like Young Bob DylanThis new biopic believes he is the right guy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Timothee Chalamet to Play Bob Dylan in Upcoming Biopic 'Going Electric'

Timothee Chalamet just booked a huge new role! The 24-year-old Oscar-nominated actor has been cast as...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

palumpolum

miss semen why does timothee chalamet look like that 34 minutes ago

sara_hall_99

kristina hall okay why does my 9th grade english teacher look like timothée chalamet?? 44 minutes ago

mellzzss

Mel🦕 RT @jaidaaskye: not to be that***but as much as I adore the wonderful Timothée Chalamet (and can’t wait to see what he does with the ro… 16 hours ago

jaidaaskye

◡̈ not to be that***but as much as I adore the wonderful Timothée Chalamet (and can’t wait to see what he does wit… https://t.co/KbY9cRHuyZ 16 hours ago

awaexhale

kali is it just me or does timothée chalamet look like he should have an accent 18 hours ago

Rorschachs_Face

𝔟𝔦𝔱𝔠𝔥 𝔟𝔯𝔞𝔱✨ I was like “why does every wannabe white rapper look like timothee chalamet” but then it was in fact, timothee chal… https://t.co/TE0M8FnoYk 19 hours ago

flipsville

Ms Galahad @RollingStone Timothee Chalamet has zero talent but he does look a bit like Dylan. 20 hours ago

christi02282971

christina RT @missstak: all timothée chalamet does is act, tweet power rangers gifs, look pretty, and give nyu chlamydia 22 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Timothée Chalamet in Talks to Play Young Bob Dylan [Video]Timothée Chalamet in Talks to Play Young Bob Dylan

Timothée Chalamet in Talks to Play Young Bob Dylan. According to recent reports, actor Timothée Chalamet may star as Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic. The film, directed by ‘Ford v..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.