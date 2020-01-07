Disney Plus Raises The Value Of Streaming 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 01:06s - Published Disney Plus Raises The Value Of Streaming The figure comes from investment bank and financial services company Barclays. Streaming services include Hulu, ESPN plus and Disney plus, which launched less than two months ago. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Estimate Puts Disney's Streaming Industry Over $100 Billion Estimate Puts Disney's Streaming Industry Over $100 Billion. The figure comes from investment bank and financial services company Barclays. Streaming services include Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+, which.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:06Published 2 weeks ago