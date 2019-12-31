The Best Video Game of 2019 | MojoPlays

When looking back at all the best games of 2019, we can’t help but think of all the amazing titles we got to experience.

So, when it came down to deciding the Best Games of the Year, we at MojoPlays found ourselves split across the board, but after much consideration and examining a wide variety of factors, we had to give the top spot to Sekiro, making our game of the year Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.