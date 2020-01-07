Global  

Police Update On Murder Charges Against Fotis Dulos In Missing CT Mom Jennifer Dulos

Police Update On Murder Charges Against Fotis Dulos In Missing CT Mom Jennifer Dulos

In the case of missing mother Jennifer Dulos, Connecticut police update on murder charges filed against estranged husband Fotis Dulos, and conspiracy to commit murder charges against girlfriend Michelle Troconis and attorney Kent Mawhinney.
Fotis Dulos Charged With Murder In Case Of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos

The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five has been arrested on charges of murder.
CBS 2 - Published

Fotis Dulos Charged with Jennifer Dulos’s Murder 8 Months After Mother of Five Disappeared

Mediaite - Published


Lawyer Says Fotis Dulos Arrested, Charged With Murder Of Wife [Video]Lawyer Says Fotis Dulos Arrested, Charged With Murder Of Wife

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five, has been arrested on charges of murder, and sources say two other people are facing charges. WFS-TV's Eva Zymaris reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:16Published

Estranged Husband of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos Arrested for Murder [Video]Estranged Husband of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos Arrested for Murder

Fotis Dulos was placed in custody Tuesday morning by police at his Jefferson Crossing home in Farmington, Connecticut.

Credit: WTIC     Duration: 02:48Published

