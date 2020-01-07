Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Outlast is Horrifying! | Playing the Top 10 Horror Games of All Time

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 08:47s - Published < > Embed
Outlast is Horrifying! | Playing the Top 10 Horror Games of All Time

Outlast is Horrifying! | Playing the Top 10 Horror Games of All Time

Jess Adel and Rebecca Brayton, aka the WatchMojo Lady, continue playing scary games through WatchMojo's Top 10 Horror Video Games of All Time list.

Today, they're playing number 5, Outlast!

Do you agree with Outlast being in the middle of the best horror games pack?

Enjoy more jumpscares!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Outlast is Horrifying! | Playing the Top 10 Horror Games of All Time

Jess Adel and Rebecca Brayton, aka the WatchMojo Lady, continue playing scary games through WatchMojo's Top 10 Horror Video Games of All Time list.

Today, they're playing number 5, Outlast!

Do you agree with Outlast being in the middle of the best horror games pack on the Top 10?

Enjoy more jumpscares!




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Complete Origin Story of Yennefer | MojoPlays [Video]Complete Origin Story of Yennefer | MojoPlays

Yennefer of Vengerberg: she’s the sorceress that stole Geralt’s heart (along with the hearts of many gamers), became a mother figure to the young Ciri, and converted many long-time Triss Merigold..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 06:19Published

The Best Witcher Characters (Video Games) | MojoPlays [Video]The Best Witcher Characters (Video Games) | MojoPlays

Welcome to MojoPlays! Today, we’re honoring the best characters in the Witcher video game series. While The Witcher games are an extension of the books, the novels themselves will not be taken into..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.