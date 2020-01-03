There are 'hurdles' to overcome before U.S. troops pull out of Iraq - Esper now < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:34s - Published There are 'hurdles' to overcome before U.S. troops pull out of Iraq - Esper U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Tuesday that 'procedural hurdles' would have to be overcome by the Iraqi government before U.S. troops would pull out of Iraq, should Iraq request a U.S. exit following the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

There are 'hurdles' to overcome before U.S. troops pull out of Iraq - Esper Speaking to reporters just days after the killing of Soleimani in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, Esper said that Iraqis still 'recognized the strategic importance' of having a partnership with the U.S.





Recent related news from verified sources Pentagon Chief Says There Is No Plan For U.S. Forces To Leave Iraq Defense Secretary Mark Esper says U.S. troops will be repositioned in Iraq, but will not leave the...

NPR - Published 9 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this