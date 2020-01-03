There are 'hurdles' to overcome before U.S. troops pull out of Iraq - Esper
U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Tuesday that 'procedural hurdles' would have to be overcome by the Iraqi government before U.S. troops would pull out of Iraq, should Iraq request a U.S. exit following the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.
After reports of a letter from the U.S. military telling Iraq it plans to pull American troops out of the country, Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday denied the U.S. was withdrawing troops, saying..