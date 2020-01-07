PGA Awards 2020: The Full List of Nominations | THR News 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:46s - Published PGA Awards 2020: The Full List of Nominations | THR News The guild also revealed its animated film and TV nominations, with 'Succession,' 'Fleabag,' 'Veep,' 'Game of Thrones,' 'Big Little Lies,' 'Chernobyl,' 'Unbelievable' and 'When They See Us' earning small-screen nods.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this TuneReport Guild of Music Supervisors Awards: #TheIrishman, #OnceUponaTimeInHollywood among nominees. https://t.co/CCSVYXBQhZ #musicsupervisor 4 minutes ago JillianBeryl RT @THR: The Producers Guild has unveiled its movie and TV nominations. Here's the complete list: https://t.co/1LN7Fd4EjF #PGAAwards 19 minutes ago Jose Colmenares™ RT @TheMandyMoore: Congrats x a million to the brilliant ⁦@SiddKhoslaMusic⁩ and ⁦@dawestheband⁩ for their nom for “Invisible Ink”. One of m… 2 hours ago talkGlitz.tv RT @OduNewsNG: NAACP 2020 Awards: See Full Nominations List https://t.co/blZOzwdlch https://t.co/va70l2YwUX 2 hours ago OduNews.com NAACP 2020 Awards: See Full Nominations List https://t.co/blZOzwdlch https://t.co/va70l2YwUX 2 hours ago CMETV Wizkid makes history again, becomes first Nigerian to be nominated for the NAACP Image Award.… https://t.co/IgpW7E85gQ 2 hours ago Candie Compton RT @Ava62303140: WE ARE THRIVING in 2020 !! Congrats to the #Shadowhunters team for being nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the @gl… 2 hours ago Olivia Wilde news Writers Guild Awards 2020 Movie Screenplay Nominations: Full List - Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/l9dGW8Gv23 https://t.co/vngf9PHptA 2 hours ago