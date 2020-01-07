Global  

PGA Awards 2020: The Full List of Nominations | THR News

PGA Awards 2020: The Full List of Nominations | THR News

PGA Awards 2020: The Full List of Nominations | THR News

The guild also revealed its animated film and TV nominations, with 'Succession,' 'Fleabag,' 'Veep,' 'Game of Thrones,' 'Big Little Lies,' 'Chernobyl,' 'Unbelievable' and 'When They See Us' earning small-screen nods.
