Locals struggle to get in touch with family after Puerto Rico's deadly earthquake

Locals struggle to get in touch with family after Puerto Rico's deadly earthquakeWorry and fear for loved ones in Puerto Rico following a deadly earthquake.
Deadly 6.4 Magnitude Quake Rocks Residents Awake In Puerto Rico

The major temblor left at least one person dead and knocked out power to the island early Tuesday....
NPR - Published


Tampa residents check in on family in Puerto Rico after earthquakes [Video]Tampa residents check in on family in Puerto Rico after earthquakes

While Puerto Rico deals with another natural disaster, families in Tampa are checking in on their loved ones there.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:50Published

2nd Major Earthquake In 2 Days Hits Puerto Rico [Video]2nd Major Earthquake In 2 Days Hits Puerto Rico

Residents and tourists were jolted out of bed before dawn when a 6.4 earthquake hit Puerto Rico Tuesday, a day after a 5.8 magnitude quake struck the island. (1/7/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:37Published

