Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Boeing's Checklist Of 737 Max Fixes Grows With Wiring Issue

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Boeing's Checklist Of 737 Max Fixes Grows With Wiring Issue

Boeing's Checklist Of 737 Max Fixes Grows With Wiring Issue

The list of items Chicago-based Boeing could be forced to fix before federal safety officials let the grounded 737 Max airliner fly again has grown to include a problem with electrical wiring used for the plane's controls.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Boeing's checklist of 737 Max fixes grows with wiring issue

DALLAS (AP) — Boeing faces a growing checklist of items it could be forced to fix before federal...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boeing weighs raising more debt [Video]Boeing weighs raising more debt

Boeing is reportedly considering plans to raise more debt to bolster its finances amid rising costs after the grounding of its 737 MAX jet. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Boeing and the FAA Investigate Wiring Issues on 737 Max Jet [Video]Boeing and the FAA Investigate Wiring Issues on 737 Max Jet

Boeing and the FAA are investigating wiring issues that could lead to a short circuit on the 737 Max jet. The New York Times reports that the airline is investigating if two bundles of wire being too..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.