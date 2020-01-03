Bill Would Require Student Athletes To Compete In Sports Based On Gender At Birth 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:55s - Published Bill Would Require Student Athletes To Compete In Sports Based On Gender At Birth Critics of a bill that would require student athletes in Tennessee to play on the sports team of their gender birth say it is an attack on transgender students. Katie Johnston reports.

