Bill Would Require Student Athletes To Compete In Sports Based On Gender At Birth

Critics of a bill that would require student athletes in Tennessee to play on the sports team of their gender birth say it is an attack on transgender students.

Katie Johnston reports.
Tennessee considers new law on transgender athletes

A Tennessee state lawmaker is proposing a bill that would bar transgender student-athletes from...
CBS News - Published


Tennessee bill would require student athletes to play on teams based on gender at birth [Video]Tennessee bill would require student athletes to play on teams based on gender at birth

State Representative Bruce Griffey out of Paris introduced House Bill 1572, he says the essence of the proposal is for Tennessee transgender students to participate in the sports categories based on..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:58Published

