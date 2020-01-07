Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Prince of Wales ‘in despair’ over Australian wildfires

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:12s - Published < > Embed
Prince of Wales ‘in despair’ over Australian wildfires

Prince of Wales ‘in despair’ over Australian wildfires

The Prince of Wales has said he and the Duchess of Cornwall have been “in despair” over the wildfires which continue to rage across Australia.

In a video message posted on the Clarence House Twitter account on Tuesday, Charles praised the work of firefighters and hailed the resilience of those who had been affected by the devastating fires.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Sanctuary Owner Tends To Injured Kangaroo [Video]WEB EXTRA: Sanctuary Owner Tends To Injured Kangaroo

A sanctuary worker tends to an injured kangaroo in Runnyford, New South Wales, Australia on Tuesday. The wildfires ravaging Australia hit Rae Harvey's Wild2Free sanctuary on New Year's eve and dozens..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:31Published

Australia Fire Causes Man to Lose Home of 35 years [Video]Australia Fire Causes Man to Lose Home of 35 years

Ron Stonestreet, an australian living in the small town of Wingello , lost his home to the fires burning across Australia, and says the flames engulfed the area like a bomb. Veuer’s Taisha Henry has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.