Guy Amazingly Does Castaway Backflip While Hanging From Roof's Edge 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:23s - Published Guy Amazingly Does Castaway Backflip While Hanging From Roof's Edge These guys did an amazing parkour backflip while hanging on a roof's edge. They first hung on the wall and then suddenly backflipped landing flawlessly on the mattress lying on the ground. 0

