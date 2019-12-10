Global  

Sixers Joel Embiid Helps Team Snap Losing Streak After Suffering Gruesome Finger Injury

Sixers Joel Embiid Helps Team Snap Losing Streak After Suffering Gruesome Finger InjuryDon Bell reports.
Joel Embiid powers through hand injury to help 76ers get much-needed win; questionable vs. Celtics

The All-Star center fought through the injury to help the Sixers snap a four-game losing streak
CBS Sports - Published


MNvrs243__

Mort cérébrale RT @NBA: @OrlandoMagic @Pacers @WashWizards Balanced scoring helps the @sixers defeat OKC and improve to 17-2 in Philadelphia. Ben Simmons… 3 hours ago

mcall

The Morning Call RT @mcallsports: Joel Embiid gets his finger snapped back into place, then helps Sixers snap out of their funk. By @APgelston https://t.c… 9 hours ago

mcallsports

Morning Call Sports Joel Embiid gets his finger snapped back into place, then helps Sixers snap out of their funk. By @APgelston https://t.co/l6EuaKtmVr 9 hours ago

debornair99

De'bowale Osho A complete team performance helps the @sixers defeat @okc 120 - 113 and improve to 17-2 in Philadelphia. Ben Simmo… https://t.co/vJ4rmJXo4J 16 hours ago


Sixers' Joel Embiid Dedicates Court To Boys And Girls Club [Video]Sixers' Joel Embiid Dedicates Court To Boys And Girls Club

He also gave out free pairs of sneakers.

