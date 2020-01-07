|
This is Intel’s new discrete graphics card, the DG1.
Intel responded to AMD’s CES 2020 keynote by revealing products not quite ready for prime time.
These included a discrete graphics chip and Tiger Lake, Intel's Ice Lake successor.
