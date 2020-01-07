Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

This is Intel’s new discrete graphics card, the DG1.

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
This is Intel’s new discrete graphics card, the DG1.

This is Intel’s new discrete graphics card, the DG1.

Intel responded to AMD’s CES 2020 keynote by revealing products not quite ready for prime time.

These included a discrete graphics chip and Tiger Lake, Intel's Ice Lake successor.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Intel showed off its upcoming discrete graphics card on stage at CES

At its CES keynote this evening, Intel saved its most important reveal for last. After almost two...
engadget - Published

First Intel-Made Discrete GPU “DG1” Shown Off At CES 2020

After years of wait and speculation, Intel has finally unveiled its home-baked external GPU at CES...
Fossbytes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

GrimKeeper_

Grim Keeper RT @DigitalTrends: This is @Intel's new discrete graphics card, the DG1. #CES2020 https://t.co/s847SW0eCZ 20 minutes ago

DigitalTrends

Digital Trends This is @Intel's new discrete graphics card, the DG1. #CES2020 https://t.co/s847SW0eCZ 25 minutes ago

G4S90

George Salib® RT @LegitReviews: Intel just wrapped up their press conference by showing off their first discrete graphics solution running in a laptop. @… 5 hours ago

ricardowec

Ricardo Wagner © Intel showed off its upcoming discrete graphics card on stage at CES https://t.co/1xe7wFIARs - #Gadgets At its CES… https://t.co/1HneVGS6Mn 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.