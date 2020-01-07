Global  

Hulman family honored at Indiana statehouse

John's "the hulman family"..

Received "some special recognition" "at the indiana statehouse today".

///// the imprint and legacy the hulman family has left will live on for generations in my community.

Terre haute is a better place thanks to your work and contributions.

//////// "today"..

"the house" presented "a resolution" honoring the legacy "of the hulman-george family".

It also celebrates the incoming leadership "of roger penske" and "the penske corporation" "at the indianapolis motor speedway" and "indycar".

Terre haute native..

"tony hulman" purchased "the indianapolis motor speedway" in november 19-45.

"roger penske"..

Completed the purchase "of i-m-s" and "t indycar




