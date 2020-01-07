Christian Bale Could Join MCU in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

The 'Vice' star is in talks to join the cast of the fourth film centering around Chris Hemsworth's Thor.

It would be the Oscar-winning actor's first time playing a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It is not yet known which character Bale is playing, or if he is an ally or adversary of Thor's.

Production on the movie, which will hit theaters in November 2021, is set to begin this summer.

It will be helmed by 'Thor: Ragnarok' director Taika Waititi and see Hemsworth portray the Norse god once again.

Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman will appear as the characters Valkyrie and Jane Foster, respectively.

Portman's Foster will reportedly be turned into a female version of Thor in 'Love and Thunder' as well