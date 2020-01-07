Global  

Christian Bale Could Join MCU in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Christian Bale Could Join MCU in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Christian Bale Could Join MCU in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Christian Bale Could Join MCU in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

The 'Vice' star is in talks to join the cast of the fourth film centering around Chris Hemsworth's Thor.

It would be the Oscar-winning actor's first time playing a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It is not yet known which character Bale is playing, or if he is an ally or adversary of Thor's.

Production on the movie, which will hit theaters in November 2021, is set to begin this summer.

It will be helmed by 'Thor: Ragnarok' director Taika Waititi and see Hemsworth portray the Norse god once again.

Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman will appear as the characters Valkyrie and Jane Foster, respectively.

Portman's Foster will reportedly be turned into a female version of Thor in 'Love and Thunder' as well
Christian Bale Eying 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Role

The 'Dark Knight' actor is reportedly in talks to star in the fourth 'Thor' movie, which will have...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Just JaredDaily CallerFOXNews.com


Thor Love and Thunder: Christian Bale in talks to join Chris Hemsworth in fourth Thor movie

Actor Christian Bale is in negotiations to join Marvel Studios Thor: Love and Thunder. If the deal is...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



