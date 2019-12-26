Global  

Chinese Nationals Face Charges For Entering Keys West Navy Base

Chinese Nationals Face Charges For Entering Keys West Navy Base

Chinese Nationals Face Charges For Entering Keys West Navy Base

The arrests of Yuhao Wang and Jielun Zhang bring to four the number of Chinese people charged recently with snapping pictures at the base.
Two More Chinese Nationals Arrested At Keys West Navy Base

And then there were four. Over the weekend, two more Chinese nationals were arrested for illegally...
cbs4.com - Published


Two Chinese Nationals Arrested For Trespassing At Naval Station In Key West [Video]Two Chinese Nationals Arrested For Trespassing At Naval Station In Key West

The latest arrests brings the total to four of Chinese nationals caught trespassing on the base.

Nepal Police arrest over 120 Chinese nationals for defying immigration law [Video]Nepal Police arrest over 120 Chinese nationals for defying immigration law

Nepal Police arrest over 120 Chinese nationals for defying immigration law

