President Trump Defends Decision To Kill Gen. Qassem Soleimani

President Trump Defends Decision To Kill Gen. Qassem SoleimaniCBS4's Natalie Brand shares the new details from Capitol Hill.
Trump says Soleimani was planning 'imminent and sinister attacks,' defends airstrike

President Trump accused Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani of planning “imminent and...
FOXNews.com - Published

Trump administration to defend Soleimani killing in congressional briefing

In Washington Tuesday, the Trump administration plans to brief congressional leaders on last week's...
CBS News - Published


White House defends rationale for killing Soleimani [Video]White House defends rationale for killing Soleimani

President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper came out Tuesday to rationalize the administration's decision to authorize a strike that killed top..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:39Published

McConnell: GOP Will Start Impeachment Trial, Delay Witnesses, Once Articles are In [Video]McConnell: GOP Will Start Impeachment Trial, Delay Witnesses, Once Articles are In

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he has secured the Republican votes needed to start President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and postpone a decision on witnesses or documents..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 04:35Published

