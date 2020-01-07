Watch! Nikki Bella & Brie Bella Reveal The Shocking DMs They Receive On Instagram

Total Bellas stars Nikki and Brie Bella revealed the most shocking DMs they receive on Instagram and much more during a chat with OKMagazine.com.

They also opened up about their favorite accounts to follow, the last pictures they sent to each other, and what they set as their wallpaper on their phone, among other things.

The twins admitted that their Instagram DMs are full of mostly nice messages from their fans.

"These are all really nice.

Oh here we go.

'Brie Bella, please send me your nudes.

My phone number is ...'

And they actually put flowers and hearts and a Santa Claus face, which is really super creepy," Brie said while looking through her cell.

"Mine are really sweet.

You must put some pervy thing out there.

Oh wait, someone said something about my photo.

'What a transformation!

You went from being cute to being hot.'

Thank you.

But I'm getting a lot of images that are blurred, what is that?

Those are [d**k] pics?

I used to get a lot of those when they weren't blurred.

People are actually really nice, which is refreshing," Nikki added.

Nikki and Brie also confessed that they don't take nude photos for fear of hackers gaining access to their phone.

"I don't do ... I don't do the nudies.

There's hackers.

I haven't done that in a very, very ... like in almost two decades," Nikki divulged.

"I learned my lesson from everyone else that got hacked," Brie noted.

Watch the above video to find out which famous celebs they like to follow on Instagram, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!