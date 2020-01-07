Global  

CNN Reportedly Settles Lawsuit With Nick Sandmann

CNN has reportedly settled a lawsuit brought against it by Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic School student who was shown in a video standing close to close to and staring at Nick Phillips, a participant in the Washington DC Indigenous People’s March.
