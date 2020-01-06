Global  

Judge denies motion to unseal grand jury recordings in Jeffrey Epstein original criminal case

Judge denies motion to unseal grand jury recordings in Jeffrey Epstein original criminal case

Judge denies motion to unseal grand jury recordings in Jeffrey Epstein original criminal case

A Palm Beach County judge denied the state's request to unseal grand jury testimony in Jeffrey Epstein's original criminal case.

Court records show Judge Krista Marx denied the request Tuesday afternoon.
