Two Dozen People Arrested In Australia For Allegedly Setting Wildfires

Two Dozen People Arrested In Australia For Allegedly Setting WildfiresCooler weather and desperately needed rain are helping the firefight.
ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO ALTERTRAVEL PLANS, WITHOUTINCURRING ANY CHANGE FEES.TWO DOZEN PEOPLE HAVE BEENARRESTED IN AUSTRALIA FORALLEGEDLY SETTING WILD FIRESTHERE COOLER WEATHER ANDDESPERATELY NEEDED RAIN AREHELPING THE FIRE FIGHT.FINALLY FUELED BY LARGELY HIGHDRY WEATHER THE FIRES HAVEBEEN RAGING SINCE SEPTEMBER.TWENTY-FIVE PEOPLE HAVE BEENKILLED AND 2,000 HOMESDESTROYED.ABOUT 130 FIRES ARE STILLBURNING.WE HAVE JUST LEARNED THAT76ERS BEN SIMMONS AND JOHN ABOLDEN ARE AMONG GROUP OF



