JIMMY G ON COACH SOWERS: 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo talks about assistant coach Katie Sowers 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:27s - Published 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo talks about assistant coach Katie Sowers 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo talks about assistant coach Katie Sowers

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Sarah Giddings, NBCT RT @annkillion: Here's @Rusty_SFChron on what Jimmy G thinks about having a female assistant coach, the increasingly famous @KatieSowers: h… 2 days ago