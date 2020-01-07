Global  

Zidane wants other players to step up amid long injury list

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants others in the squad to contribute as the injury list continues to grow.
SHOWS: JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA (JANUARY 7, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID COACH, ZINEDINE ZIDANE, SAYING: "The feeling (of the team) is good.

As you said, despite having lost players, like the last two players that have come down with Gareth (Bale) and Eden (Hazard), but that is what we have for now and we know that in the long term the others (in the team) are here to step up.

We are prepared for the game tomorrow." 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID COACH, ZINEDINE ZIDANE, SAYING: "I am very happy to be here (in Saudi Arabia) because we are going to play in an important competition and that is what motivates me.

I think it's the same for the players.

As for personal plans, that is something else.

I am here (in Saudi Arabia) in a professional capacity, and we have been received very well and we are appreciative of Saudi Arabia." STORY: Real Madrid and Valencia stepped up preparations on Tuesday (January 7) ahead of their Spanish Super Cup tie semi-final clash in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (January 8).

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said the other players will all have to step up in light of the latest absences of Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale, who join other players Karim Benzema, Mariano Diaz, James Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez and Brahim Diaz who all missed the trip.

Zidane also said the club was happy to be playing in such an important competition in Saudi Arabia.

Valencia manager Albert Celades meanwhile, said his team were focused solely on the clash with Real Madrid and did not have an eye on the final as in order to advance they would have to defeat "one of the best".

In the remaining semi-final, defending champions and 13-time winners Barcelona face Atletico Madrid, also at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in the Middle East nation, on Thursday (January 9).




