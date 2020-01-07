The 2020 Bonnaroo Lineup Is Here 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:03s - Published The 2020 Bonnaroo Lineup Is Here The 2020 Bonnaroo Lineup Is Here. This year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will take place from June 11-14 in Manchester, Tennessee. Here are the headliners and a few of the performers. Tame Impala. Lizzo. Tool. Lana Del Rey. Megan Thee Stallion. Vampire Weekend. DaBaby. Miley Cyrus. Tenacious D. Young Thug 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this