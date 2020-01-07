Elvis impersonator ready to take you for a ride on The King's birthday 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:16s - Published Elvis impersonator ready to take you for a ride on The King's birthday January 8th is Elvis Presley’s birthday. He would have been 85-years-old this year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Elvis impersonator ready to take you for a ride on The King's birthday WORKERS WILL LOSE THEIR JOBS ORIF ANY STORES IN MICHIGAN WILLBE AFFECTED.





You Might Like

Tweets about this WXYZ Detroit Elvis impersonator ready to take you for a ride on The King's birthday https://t.co/Y8WFSCUULs 41 minutes ago