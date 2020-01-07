Global  

Investigators Closer To Getting Justice For Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos

Investigators Closer To Getting Justice For Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos

Investigators Closer To Getting Justice For Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos

The estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, Fotis Dulos, was charged in her murder Tuesday, and he's not the only one in custody; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
