Tom Hanks Couldn't Stop Reacting To Ricky Gervais' Jokes At The Golden Globe Awards

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|For editorial use only.

Textbook use is not allowed.

Any commercial, promotional or retail book use of NBCUniversal content requires NBCUniversal's prior written consent.

Contact your local office for assistance.

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.|Getty Images provides access to this publicly distributed image for editorial purposes and is not the copyright owner.

Additional permissions may be required and are the sole responsibility of the end user.

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

ADDITIONAL CLEARANCE REQUIRED FOR COMMERCIAL OR PROMOTIONAL USE, CONTACT YOUR LOCAL OFFICE FOR ASSISTANCE.

ANY COMMERCIAL OR PROMOTIONAL USE OF NBCUNIVERSAL CONTENT REQUIRES NBCUNIVERSAL'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

TEXTBOOK USE IS NOT ALLOWED.