Perry to open 2 new public parks in the Spring

The City of Perry is building 2 new public parks.
Perry to open 2 new public parks in the Spring

The commission meeting is at the government center on poplar street, and starts tonight at six.

The city of perry is building two new public parks -- heritage park and legacy park.

Both parks are under construction ... and will be open... just in time for warmer weather.

According to the city's landscape manager ansley fitzner... heritage park will be home ... to the city's annual music festival ... and other events.

Phase one will include an amphitheater-style lawn with a stage.

And phase two will include a walking trail, restrooms, and a retention pond.

Legacy park will be a veterans memorial park... with a reflection pool and flagpoles.

I think it's great because it shows that the city is wanting to invest in the people and provide opportunities for the residents to enjoy their city but it also gives us an opportunity to host events which brings in people from other parts of the region.

Heritage




