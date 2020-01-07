Is alternative milk a problem for the dairy industry?

In lafayette.

While many people around town are surprised by the news of borden dairy's bankruptcy filing, there are some in the dairy business who say the industry has been on the decline for some time.

what dairy experts think is the problem

Many of us were taught that milk does a body good, but in the past decade, new health trends have introduced many new alternatives to milk leaving many whole milk products on the shelves.

While several issues affect the dairy industry, the news of borden's parent compant filing for chapter eleven has opened the door for some to question if new milk alternatives are the cause of the industry's financial state dairy experts say it can be considered part of the problem.

"competition from plant based milks, plant based beverages."companies like borden's are impacted by the rising cost of raw milk, creating an unsustainable debt to the company.

While that impact may be an issue, fro many it's so much easier to grab a half gallon of almond or cashew milk to save a buck.

"they last longer in the refridgerator, so for me that a big plus."

Do does whole milk still so a body good?

Area health experts say yes.

"dairy is stillimportant in the diet.

Dairy is essential, it has nine essential nitrients, especially milk, it's needed in the diets of children from at least one to ninety nine."

"we do buy regualr whole milk to cook with, now we'll drink nut milks, the almond milk, the cashew and some soybean milk."

The new health trends of the past decade have many believing whole milk is not as healthy, but duhon says otherwise.

"your nut beverages, they will now have the calcium, protein adn some of those other nutrients that can only be found in true dairy milk."hutchison says trends may be a factor, but this has been a problem the industry saw coming.

" milk consumptiopn has been going down in the united states for whatever reason just besides the competition factors of other beverages for the past 20-30 years."

According to representatives at borden's, they are operating business as usual and are not planning on plant closures or layoffs.

We will continue to follow what borden's does as the bankruptcy