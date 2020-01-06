Bill Hader And Rachel Bilson Showoff Relationship At Golden Globes

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson made their relationship official at the 2020 Golden Globes.

According to Business Insider, the two arrived holding hands and walked the red carpet together.

Hader was nominated for best performance by an actor in a musical or comedy television series.

Fans of the two speculated Hader and Bilson were dating after being photographed together at a Starbucks.

Once they found out it was official, people expressed their joy in seeing the couple together on social media.