New strategy to address homelessness

New strategy to address homelessness

New strategy to address homelessness

Leaders say it starts with three key issues.

This comes after a 10-year plan to end homelessness with still thousands of people without a place to live.
TO COMBAT HOMELESSNESS...AND LEADERS SAY IT STARTS WITHTHREE KEYS ISSUES.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S SABIRAH RAYFORDSHOWS YOU ..

THIS COMES AFTERA 10 YEAR PLAN TO*ENDHOMLESSNESS WRAPS UP..

WITHSTILL*THOUSANDS OF PEOPLWITHOUT A PLACE TO LIVE.<< (NAT: Cars driving) On oneof the busiest streets indowntown West Palm Beach (NAT:“ya.

Ya.) Youtaking time to listen.

(NAT:)“Itto be, but especially a seniorcitizen” For you this squaremight be a place where youstop to grab a drink or meetup with a friend.

But for someit serves as a home.“A lot ofpeople look in disgust, but meI just see another human beingwho is going through a hardtime.

Someone who needs ahelping hand” Joey Nievesused to live on the streetswhile struggling withaddiction now hespecialist at the LordPlace..

Which helps him betteridentify the specific needs ofthe homeless community.“Engagement is importantbecause we have so many folksliving out on the streets thatdon2016 to 2018 the Palm BeachCounty School District saysthere was a 25 percentincrease in studentsexperiencing homelessness ..up to more than 44-hundredkids.

In 2018 the countycommunity services departmentidentified about 14-hundredpeople living on the streets.Sparking county leaders toadjust the new plan to combathomelessness.... focusingyouth, veterans and seniors..healthcare, permanent housingand support services are atthe heart of the plan.“Ithink itthat the community own theplan.

That itgovernment or the county." Aplan Nievess believes couldmake the difference."Acknowledgement can bringsomeone out of a hopelessstate on mind." Reporting inPalm Beach County, SabirahRayford, WPTV News Channel5.




