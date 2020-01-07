Rascal Flats Announces Farewell Tour 53 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:43s - Published Rascal Flats Announces Farewell Tour Country music group Rascal Flatts will make its 20th year its last, announcing its final farewell tour dates Tuesday.

