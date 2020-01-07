Global  

Over 50 People Killed In Stampede At Soleimani's Funeral

Over 50 People Killed In Stampede At Soleimani's Funeral

Over 50 People Killed In Stampede At Soleimani's Funeral

​According to Iranian state media, at least 56 people were killed and 213 more were injured in Maj.

Gen.

Qasem Soleimani's hometown of Kerman.
Stampede during Soleimani's funeral procession kills at least 35, state TV reports

Iranian state television reported Tuesday that a stampede erupted at the funeral procession for the...
News24.com | UPDATE | Stampede at Soleimani's funeral leaves scores dead in Iran

A stampede broke out Tuesday at the funeral of a top Iranian general killed in a US drone strike,...
Stampede in Iran During Soleimani's Funeral Kills at Least 56

Stampede in Iran During Soleimani's Funeral Kills at Least 56. The stampede occurred during the funeral procession for Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in his hometown Kerman. . Iranian state TV..

Dozens killed in stampede at Iranian general's funeral

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede as mourners packed the streets of slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani's hometown of Kerman. Tehran is looking at a number of scenarios to avenge his death,..

