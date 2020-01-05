Global  

Rita Wilson's Hair And Makeup Team Showed Up Late For The Golden Globes

Rita Wilson's Hair And Makeup Team Showed Up Late For The Golden Globes

Rita Wilson's Hair And Makeup Team Showed Up Late For The Golden Globes

Rita Wilson’s hair and makeup team didn’t show up on time before the annual Golden Globes.

According to Business Insider, Wilson announced the issue on her Twitter, saying she was trying to stay “zen.” The actress complained she booked the person in September and was left with only one hour to do hair and makeup.

Celebrities soon flocked her comment section to give her words of encouragement and a boost of confidence.
Rita Wilson's Golden Globes 2020 Hair & Makeup Person Is Very Late & She's 'Trying to Be Zen' About It

Rita Wilson might be delayed in getting to the 2020 Golden Globes! The actress and singer took to...
Just Jared - Published


