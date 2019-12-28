Global  

Ivanka Trump touts programs that train prisoners in tech

Ivanka Trump spoke at the CES technology conference Tuesday about the future of work, and included an anecdote about how she watched incarcerated women learn complicated coding skills.
The President's daughter and adviser was interviewed by Gary Shapiro, President and CEO of the Consumer Electronic Association.

The Association had faced scathing backlash from some among the tech industry for inviting Ivanka to speak at the tech mecca, saying she did not have the proper qualifications and that her appearance did a disservice to the women in the tech industry who have fought hard to have a seat at the table in the male-dominated field.




