Lt. Gov. Gregg Talks About Industrial Park

City is making a name for itself when it comes to revitalizing a rural community... and a top iowa leader is taking note.

Lieutenant governor adam gregg congratulated the work charles city leaders have done on the avenue of the saints development park project.

Gregg says the industrial park fits in with the state's goals to stimulate growth in rural areas.

Including improving access to broadband internet á creating housing á and developing the next generation of "might as well have hung up a big open for business sign in the front entrance to the city.

This is going to help drive more investment in charles city.

Certified sites are a great way to say that charles city is open for business and glad to be here to celebrate with them."

For a site to be certified by the iowa economic development authority it must have data to back it up á and be ready for development./// keeping affordable housing available in rochester..

That's the goal behind an effort to preserve an apartment building.

First homes is a housingá focused subsidary of the rochester area foundation.

Those with the organization want to buy center street village apartments.

The organization would then maintain the 36 units as naturally occurring affordable housing.

Cynthia kinghouse has lived at center street village apartment for six years.

She says access to affordable housing is necessary.xxx i think that affordable housing will help people that cannot afford the 1500 hundred and 1900 rage.

And, they're working every day.

That's horrible.

First homes says it would be a significant loss if center street village apartments were to be sold and reá developed into