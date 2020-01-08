Global  

Man dies in incident at Pilgrim's Pride plant in Guntersville

Man dies in incident at Pilgrim's Pride plant in Guntersville
Man dies in incident at Pilgrim's Pride plant in Guntersville

Breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom.

Waay 31 learned the name of the man killed in an incident at pilgrims pride in guntersville.

Seth brutley died at the hospital after the incident.

Waay 31's sierra phillips joins us live in guntersville with what the company's full statement.

Sierra?

..

They also said this




