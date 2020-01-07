Family, friends talk about father, daughter killed in Cullman County plane crash

You're looking at tyler walker and his daughter brooklyn.... they both died sunday afternoon after their plane crashed.

The father - daughter duo were taking off from the cullman regional airport around noon on sunday.

That's when the plane crashed, waay-31s alexis scott spent all day learning more about the walker family... alexis what did you find out?

It's a little hard to see but those two seater planes you see behind me are the same ones tyler walker and his 10-year- old daughter brooklyn loved to fly.

I spoke with several people who knew the walker family personally and they told me his death is rocking the community to its core.

I went by tyler's old workplace...import auto services... and you can see people have already started leaving flowers and ribbons to remember him by.

One of his childhood friends told me he was somebody who would do anything for anybody and was a loving and caring father to his children.

Walker was known around this community and loved to fly his r-v 6 two-seater plane from the airport.

The general manager from the airport spoke with the media today and told us the walkers' death is a hard pill to swallow.

They were here, they flew out of here, everyone around here knows them and a lot of people would consider them friends.

They were good people.

It's a sad time for everyone, it's a shocking time for everyone and it's something that nobody wants to stand up here and talk about and no family wants to deal with.

It's terrible all the way around, right now... the federal aviation adminsitration and the national trasnportation safety board are still investigating what happened with the plane... we do not know if it was a mechanical error or a pilot error... but walker's friends and family say he has flying since he was 16 years old... reporting live in vinemont, alexis scott waay-31 news thanks alexis..

The walkers were flying in a type of plane made by the company "van's aircraft" called an "rv-6."

It is described it as a two-seat, single engine, low-wing homebuilt airplane - sold in a kit form.

It has a range of 720 miles.

The company stopped selling this particular model in 2001, but says it still makes replacement parts for the "rv-6."

This is a developing story.

We will have more coverage of the investigation..

