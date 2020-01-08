Global  

Missouri Public Service Commission investigating Spire Energy

Missouri Public Service Commission investigating Spire Energy

Missouri Public Service Commission investigating Spire Energy

The Missouri Public Service Commission said it will look at Spire Energy's recordkeeping business practices and business operations.

The commission said it has received several complaints about the company.
Missouri Public Service Commission investigating Spire Energy

GAS PROVIDER SPIRE ENERGY.INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER MATTFLENER HAS THE DETAILS.




