With economic development in the golden triangle is moving forward.

Golden triangle development link ceo joe max higgins gave the update today.

He talked about the recent purchase of leigh mall.

The linik is working with city leaders and the owners of the property, hull properties, to determine what the future of the mall will look like and how to attract new retailers.

Higgins believes the communiversity will play a big role in luring future industry to the area.

" these are investments we make for the long term.

That training center isn't a one trick pony like let's do something and win something now.

That should benefit your children and my grandchildren.

We are going to continue to work and try to continue to bring more investment to the area.

" the link is currently working four major projects in the golden triangle.

Two of them would be at least a billion dollar investment, if the companies located at the megasite.