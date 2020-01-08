Global  

Choctaw Sheriff

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Choctaw county's new sheriff takes the oath of office.

Brandon busby says one of his top priorities is reducing a growing drug problem in the county.
He's also focused on maintaining and improving relationships with law enforcement in surrounding counties, helping with litter control along county roads, and continuing the school resource officer program.

He says citizens will soon see increased presence and patrols from his deputies.

We're gonna run 24 hours hours a day to where we hadn't been.

We will run around the clock.

We will keep probably a couple of hours out at night just to monitor the county.

I think we'll see bg difference just doing that.

The sheriff's department has six full-time deputies.

