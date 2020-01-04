New adoption records law goes into effect on Jan. 15th.

A lot of different thing once we get that study back."

The village of ilion bought the site in march.

Adoptees across new york state who have been trying to find their birth mother for decades...will soon be able to see their original borth certificate...very easily.

News channel two's gary liberatore has more on a new state law that goes into effect in just nine days.

Gary, good evening.

Come january 15th....adoptees will no longer need to get a court order to get their original birth certificate 'unsealed'...by the state of new york.

But....there are some who say...there are some serious issues with this new law.

Tc : 58:37 "it was never a secret to me.i've been told since i was a child and i was adopted and there was no secrecy about it."

Ryan baum was born in utica in the 1970's.

His birth mother put him up for adoption.....and he's been trying to find her....since he was 18... tc : 59:42 "as a lot of adoptee's have.i've gone to ancestry.com, 23-and-me where you can look up and i found some distant relatives but no one close and i also found a biological uncle that was also adopted and that was a deadline so there were a lot of dead ends and the slaw basically a lot of adoptee's last hope including mine so it's very good that it was approved."

Some say there are drawbacks to the new law?

Tc : 37:32 "this really changes the entire complexion of adoptions because in the past i think the benefit of adoption was when you gave up your child then the biological parent would no longer have any contact with the child there would be no connection between the two and you would never have to come back to face the fact that you u had given up your child again."

Utica attorney mark wolber has handled many adoption cases over the years.

He believes more young women may now make a different choice because of no longer having privacy in the future... tc : 38:12 "people may abort rather than electing to give up their child for adoption because they don't want 20, 30 years later to have the child come knocking at the door when they be married and have family and have other children, and here is this other child that comes in and says i'm your child that you gave up for adoption 30 years ago and that could be a little disruptive on a lot of people's families."

The other issue some senators who opposed the new law brought up...is the privacy of the birth mom... tc : 01:30 "these women were promised privacy when they were given these children up for adoption, but i think a person's right to know where they came from and who they are, and any medical issues or their family, i think they have the right to know that more than a person's privacy and that's my personal opinion and that's also the opinion of a lot of people or everyone that voted for this law."

These also have to be some very anxious times for the mothers out there who gave up their child many years ago...and may now be either 'dreading'...or maybe hoping...that...an 'adult' child...will