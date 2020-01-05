Global  

United Methodist Church Considers Splitting

United Methodist Church Considers SplittingLGBTQ issues are at the forefront of this debate
Popular religious denomination could make a historic split this year over the issue of same-sex marriage.

Methodist split-stnger-3 kimt news three's calyn thompson spoke to a local methodist church about what this would mean for them.

She joins us live tonight - calyn?

Xxx methodist split-lintro-2 it's clear from the outside of christ united methodist church in rochester... you know where they stand on the issue.

The rainbow colored doors behind me show this congregation is inclusive and welcoming to all.xxx methodist split-lpkg-1 methodist split-lpkg-2 open hearts - open minds - open doors.

That's the message christ united methodist church in rochester wants to convey.

2 shot: we want people to know very strongly, absolutely, without qualification you are welcome at christ united methodist church elizabeth macaulay is the lead pastor there and she calls this a pivotal time.

On friday - a group representing the denomination proposed spinning off the church.

It comes amid decades of fighting over whether the denomination should lift its ban on same-sex marriage and l- g-b-t clergy.

Methodist split-lpkg-3 this was a way for us to amicably go our separate ways, while still remaining connected through some vital ministries.

This was an attempt for a group of leaders to come up with a solution to a really challenging and painful problem.

Methodist split-lpkg-4 this church determined it's a reconciling congregation more than a decade ago... meaning it stands in solidarity with lgbtqi people.

Pastor macaulay wants everyone to be able to serve as clergy.

She also wants to be able to perform weddings in this church for same-gender couples without fear of being brought up on charges.

The amount of energy and passion that has been given over to this wrangling is heartbreaking.

When to so many of us it's a very clear social justice issue that needs to be resolved in order that we can be free to do ministry.

/ methodist split-ltag-2 i also spoke to evangel united methodist church.

The pastor there tells me the church will start the conversation about its stance during the season of lent.

Live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3.

/ thank you calyn.

The united methodist general conference is slated to gather in minneapolis in may.

That's when the church is expected to make a final decision on the issue.

/ the



