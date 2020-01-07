Global  

At Least 1 Dead After Earthquake Rocks Puerto Rico

At Least 1 Dead After Earthquake Rocks Puerto RicoCBS News Correspondent David Begnaud shares the details.
Another huge earthquake rocks Puerto Rico, shutting off power. This time, it's 6.5-magnitude

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake hit at 4:24 a.m. The Electric Power Authority reported...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS 2CBS News


One dead, buildings damaged as quakes strike Puerto Rico

A powerful earthquake followed by strong aftershocks stuck Puerto Rico early on Tuesday, killing at...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •TIMENPR



Series of earthquakes rock Puerto Rico [Video]Series of earthquakes rock Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico declares a state of emergency after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake and a series of aftershocks struck the island Tuesday, leaving at least one dead.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:29Published

State Of Emergency Declared In Puerto Rico After Earthquake [Video]State Of Emergency Declared In Puerto Rico After Earthquake

At least one person is dead after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico; David Begnaud reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:53Published

