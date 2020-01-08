Global  

Iran launches missiles into U.S. air base in Iraq

Iran launches missiles into U.S. air base in Iraq

Iran launches missiles into U.S. air base in Iraq

Ten rockets have reportedly hit an airbase in Iraq that houses U.S. troops early on Wednesday morning.

Iran has claimed credit for the rocket launches.
Iran launches missiles into U.S. air base in Iraq

Iran launches missiles into US air bases in Iraq: US official

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Multiple missiles have been launched into Iraq from Iran targeting...
MENAFN.com - Published Also reported by •Brisbane Times•Bangkok Post•CBC.ca•Chicago S-T


Rockets strike Iraqi air bases housing U.S. troops

There are reports Iran has launched multiple missiles at Iraq's Al Asad Air Base in Iraq, which...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Bangkok Post•Denver Post•USATODAY.com



AccActivist

🇺🇸⚖️The Accidental Activist⚖️🇺🇸 RT @ProudResister: BREAKING: Multiple missiles have been launched into Iraq from Iran targeting American bases housing U.S. Troops. Donald… 2 seconds ago

anselmonadir

anselmoS RT @FROVARP: Iran launches 'more than a dozen' missiles into Iraq targeting US, coalition forces, and missed every target I would guess ht… 2 seconds ago

adamxpotter

adampotter RT @ABC: BREAKING: Multiple missiles have been launched into Iraq from Iran targeting American bases. https://t.co/5aeN5A5feB 2 seconds ago

tjohnson1967

Todd Johnson @PascoSheriff let hope are troops are safe as Iran launches ballistic missiles into Iraq housing US troops 8 seconds ago

yourkaren

Karen Marie Sullivan Iran launches missiles into US air bases in Iraq: US official https://t.co/q6owNsixFU 11 seconds ago

CraftsmanKindly

The Kindly Craftsman RT @Bamafanaticfan1: Iran launches 'more than a dozen' missiles into Iraq targeting US, coalition forces, Pentagon says https://t.co/3EDGs… 18 seconds ago

rrfirearmsllc

jim Iran launches missiles into US air bases in Iraq: US official https://t.co/wsGF6XEctp 30 seconds ago

RonaldM37557453

RondogUSMC RT @LouDobbs: Iran Retaliates. Iran launches 'more than a dozen' missiles into Iraq targeting US, coalition forces, Pentagon says. https:/… 43 seconds ago


US official: Iran launches missiles into US air bases in Iraq [Video]US official: Iran launches missiles into US air bases in Iraq

Multiple missiles have been launched at Iraq from Iran targeting American military facilities, according to a U.S. official.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:48Published

Iran Strikes Iraqi Military Bases Home To US Troops [Video]Iran Strikes Iraqi Military Bases Home To US Troops

The Pentagon on Tuesday confirmed the attacks in a statement, and said, "It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:34Published

