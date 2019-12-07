Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Congressman Hunter announces resignation date

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
Congressman Hunter announces resignation date

Congressman Hunter announces resignation date

Rep.

Duncan Hunter has sent a letter sent to Governor Gavin Newsom announcing his resignation on January 13, 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Congressman Duncan Hunter announces resignation [Video]Congressman Duncan Hunter announces resignation

Days after pleading guilty to misusing campaign funds, Congressman Duncan Hunter has announced he will resign from Congress.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.