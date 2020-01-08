Global  

Campaign 2020: Delaney visits North Iowa

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Campaign 2020: Delaney visits North Iowa

Campaign 2020: Delaney visits North Iowa

We're sitting down with the Democratic Presidential Candidate ahead of the Iowa Caucus
Campaign 2020: Delaney visits North Iowa

Democratic presidential candidate john delaney visited mason city this afternoon.

The former congressman met with heads of law enforcment and crisis intervention services to discuss domestic and sexual abuse.

Shortly after the visit, the successful businessman stopped at the kimt news 3 studios to talk about his plan for america if he is elected president.

He says he wants to start national service for all young people á in order to create a sense of unity in the they can either do the military, they could do a community service program, they can be part of an infrastructur e program, which i'd like to launch, or they could be part of something i call the climate corps.

He also says young people who are part of national service would receive money a debate over tradition could split a religous denomination.

What 13 million members of the methodist




